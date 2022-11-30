NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 571 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $17,405,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $6.28 on Wednesday, hitting $729.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,618. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $729.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $658.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $769.63.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total transaction of $2,392,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,965 shares of company stock valued at $23,241,958 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REGN. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $851.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

