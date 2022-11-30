NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $19.85 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 476,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,073 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.9% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $19,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.03. 669,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,372,577. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.31 and its 200-day moving average is $40.07. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.26.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

