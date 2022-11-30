NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 12,171 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.0% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $22,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 5.6% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 66,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 7.6% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Home Depot by 8.9% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.9% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.9% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 55,987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,759,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.29.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $2.83 on Wednesday, reaching $313.13. 80,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,501,794. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.37. The company has a market cap of $320.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 45.81%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.