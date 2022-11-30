NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 42,872 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 829,307 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,872 shares during the quarter. New Relic makes up 1.9% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $41,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,724,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,324,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Barter sold 1,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $102,846.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,786.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 317,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $19,462,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,212,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,922,817.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Barter sold 1,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $102,846.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,786.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 625,940 shares of company stock worth $37,414,921. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on New Relic from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on New Relic from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on New Relic to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on New Relic to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New Relic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.58.

Shares of NYSE NEWR traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.65. The stock had a trading volume of 8,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,531. New Relic, Inc. has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $114.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.83.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

