NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 577 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Lam Research by 173.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 19.2% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 16.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $442.69. The company had a trading volume of 27,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,259. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $440.47. The company has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.37.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.86.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.