NewEdge Wealth LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.5% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $32,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 233.0% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 17,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,452 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 82.7% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $2,405,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $223.18. 129,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,344,373. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $310.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.41.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

