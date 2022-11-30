Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the October 31st total of 4,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Newmark Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Newmark Group to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Newmark Group from $10.25 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Newmark Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Newmark Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Newmark Group stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,868,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,768. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Newmark Group has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $19.10.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.13). Newmark Group had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $664.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmark Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Newmark Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Newmark Group by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Newmark Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Newmark Group by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Newmark Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Further Reading

