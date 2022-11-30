Newport Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Newport Trust Co trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.46. The stock had a trading volume of 61,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,042,491. The company has a market capitalization of $81.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.33. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MO. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

