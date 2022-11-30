Next Level Private LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Next Level Private LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,642,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,295,000 after acquiring an additional 507,318 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,153,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,447,000 after purchasing an additional 446,449 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,557,000 after purchasing an additional 433,997 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,635,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,104,000 after purchasing an additional 147,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,220,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,688,000 after purchasing an additional 95,431 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.57. 72,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,283,497. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.79.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

