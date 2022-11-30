Next Level Private LLC Has $758,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Next Level Private LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,944 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the quarter. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 683,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,825,000 after buying an additional 132,789 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.0% in the first quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 47.0% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 21,396 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE VZ traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $38.32. 243,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,002,238. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.98. The company has a market cap of $160.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

