Next Level Private LLC Makes New $653,000 Investment in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Next Level Private LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on KKR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

NYSE KKR traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.88. The stock had a trading volume of 127,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,854. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.37 and a 200 day moving average of $50.14. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -98.41%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $309,044,942.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.