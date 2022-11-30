Next Level Private LLC Takes $1.87 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Next Level Private LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 19,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.07.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.16. The stock had a trading volume of 223,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,952,248. The company has a market capitalization of $171.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.05, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $160.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.12.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

