Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Buys 47 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $538,503,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,727,966,000 after buying an additional 1,547,786 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 24,468.7% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 405,935 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 44.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,885,000 after buying an additional 329,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $59,754,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GD stock traded down $2.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.48. The company had a trading volume of 19,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.47. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $188.64 and a one year high of $254.99.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their target price on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
