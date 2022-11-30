Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Decreases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,058 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.5% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in Broadcom by 94.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Broadcom by 20.5% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,058 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Broadcom by 25.4% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $519.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,692. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $210.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $474.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $507.49.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.13.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

