Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,614,084 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 140,377 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 3.53% of Akamai Technologies worth $508,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,134,716,000 after acquiring an additional 254,437 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 28.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,698,320 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $202,762,000 after acquiring an additional 377,760 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,600,852 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $191,126,000 after acquiring an additional 32,413 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 12.8% during the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,386,396 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $126,620,000 after acquiring an additional 157,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,007,906 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $120,334,000 after acquiring an additional 12,093 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.50. 12,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.28 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Recommended Stories

