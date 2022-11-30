Nordea Investment Management AB Has $248.04 Million Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,935,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 337,208 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in International Paper were worth $248,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 952,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,086,000 after purchasing an additional 262,344 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 12,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 479,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,147,000 after purchasing an additional 330,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Price Performance

IP traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,723. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Paper has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.