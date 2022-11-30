Nordea Investment Management AB Has $440.99 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,596,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,073 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.25% of Accenture worth $440,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 59,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,813,000 after acquiring an additional 103,824 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,933,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $2,231,012.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,149,355.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $2,231,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,149,355.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $288.50. The stock had a trading volume of 30,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,041. The company has a market capitalization of $181.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.62. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.60.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

