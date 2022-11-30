Nordea Investment Management AB Has $579.67 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,205 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up about 0.9% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 1.40% of AutoZone worth $579,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 15.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 184.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 22.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $6,316,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 10.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Trading Down 0.5 %

AZO stock traded down $11.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,544.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,910. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,703.32 and a 52 week high of $2,575.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,347.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,204.95.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $35.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total transaction of $11,076,816.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,427.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 528 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,450.47.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.