Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,043 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.30% of Deere & Company worth $271,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 304.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,929 shares of company stock valued at $10,347,115. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.4 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of DE traded down $6.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $434.90. 27,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,763. The company has a market cap of $131.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Several research firms have recently commented on DE. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.89.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.