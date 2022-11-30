Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,892,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 131,865 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 2.02% of Packaging Co. of America worth $258,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 41.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 37,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 517.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 416,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 12.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.89.

NYSE PKG traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.02. 14,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,011. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $110.56 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.80.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.02. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

