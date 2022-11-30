Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 108,170 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,689,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 108,170 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 2.05% of Amdocs worth $222,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Amdocs by 113.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Amdocs by 787.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DOX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amdocs to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Amdocs to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

DOX stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.89. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

