Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 18,855 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,241,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 18,855 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.21% of NIKE worth $327,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $2,839,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in NIKE by 56.8% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,934 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.3% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in NIKE by 5.8% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68,669 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $503,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.80. 200,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,630,157. The company has a market cap of $165.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $173.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.18 and its 200 day moving average is $105.01.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

