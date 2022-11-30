Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 326,595 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,961,342 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 326,595 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.0% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.33% of Verizon Communications worth $707,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.35. 326,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,002,238. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $161.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

