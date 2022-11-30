Northcape Wealth Management LLC Buys 139 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Stryker by 5.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Stryker by 8.0% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in Stryker by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 7,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.74.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,240 shares of company stock worth $268,425. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.83. The stock had a trading volume of 17,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,736. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43. The company has a market capitalization of $86.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

