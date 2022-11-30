Northcape Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,704,167 shares of company stock worth $1,124,624,686 in the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $250.92. 19,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.59 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The company has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 818.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.41.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 1,032.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on STZ. UBS Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.79.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

