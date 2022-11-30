Northcape Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,486. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.22. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $256.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

