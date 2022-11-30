Northcape Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,807,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,785,221,000 after purchasing an additional 218,505 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,542,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,178 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,141,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,344,732,000 after acquiring an additional 247,249 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 5.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,073,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,179,397,000 after buying an additional 429,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in Analog Devices by 19.5% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,455,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $650,839,000 after buying an additional 726,381 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,647 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,990. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.95.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.72. The company had a trading volume of 53,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,670. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $83.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.39. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $188.20.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.58%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

