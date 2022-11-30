Northcape Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,059 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 4.2% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 504,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,663,000 after purchasing an additional 31,002 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 53,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after acquiring an additional 41,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 458,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,954,000 after acquiring an additional 115,294 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IEFA stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.97. 7,629,269 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.11.

