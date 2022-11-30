Northcape Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,439 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,439 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.4% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 2.2% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 11,766 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 6.2% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.35. 1,038,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,625,296. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.84. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

