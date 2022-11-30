Northcape Wealth Management LLC Sells 606 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,744 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.3% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in Walmart by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT traded down $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.27. The stock had a trading volume of 105,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,830,355. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $410.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,737,402 shares of company stock valued at $554,041,914 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.14.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

