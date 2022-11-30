Northcape Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,865,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,219,000 after buying an additional 77,437 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,488,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,976,000 after acquiring an additional 258,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,031,000 after acquiring an additional 193,519 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Novartis by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,359,000 after purchasing an additional 487,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Novartis by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $87.92. 102,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,719. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 42.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

