Northcape Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 73.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Woodward by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $488,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,362.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Woodward Trading Down 1.2 %

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,756. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.50. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $79.26 and a one year high of $129.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 27.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on WWD. StockNews.com cut Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut Woodward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Woodward from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Woodward from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Woodward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.86.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

