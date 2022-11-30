Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 280.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,877,274 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,857,138 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.99% of DexCom worth $288,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in DexCom by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 17,902,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,334,252,000 after buying an additional 13,712,968 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in DexCom by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,099,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,348,948,000 after purchasing an additional 13,545,106 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in DexCom by 229.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,563,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $638,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963,328 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 333.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,707,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $425,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 153.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,424,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $342,285,000 after buying an additional 2,075,278 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DXCM. StockNews.com started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their target price on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.24.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $110.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $149.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 203.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at $7,572,230.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

