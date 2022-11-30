Northern Trust Corp Sells 115,785 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,415,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 115,785 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $274,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,687,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $207,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,336 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 74.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,376,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $359,241,000 after buying an additional 1,014,981 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,980,558,000 after buying an additional 904,707 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,442,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,427,600,000 after buying an additional 900,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,847,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $430,474,000 after acquiring an additional 734,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $120.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.93. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $208.30.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.11%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $113.90.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

