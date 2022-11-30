Northern Trust Corp Sells 188,995 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,278,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 188,995 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.52% of Weyerhaeuser worth $373,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at about $597,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 13.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,021,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,817,000 after purchasing an additional 119,335 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 165.9% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 6,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 54,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 26,932 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on WY. Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 1.8 %

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $31.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.