NTB Financial Corp Buys Shares of 20,000 StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in StoneCo by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in StoneCo by 2.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in StoneCo by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 75.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.80 to $7.80 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.98.

StoneCo Stock Up 3.0 %

StoneCo stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.25. The stock had a trading volume of 154,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,666,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $19.66.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $478.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.52 million. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. As a group, analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Stories

