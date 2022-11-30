NTB Financial Corp Has $1.84 Million Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

NTB Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland comprises about 1.5% of NTB Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. NTB Financial Corp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $847,508,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8,828.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,974 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,379,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,829,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,191,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,844 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,538,293.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,538,293.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 610,829 shares of company stock valued at $56,503,554 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ADM traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $95.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,093. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $61.80 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

