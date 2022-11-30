NTB Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

NTB Financial Corp cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. NTB Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,945,480 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,112,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,508,325,000 after acquiring an additional 522,942 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,416,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,075,181,000 after acquiring an additional 157,541 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,213,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,670,000 after acquiring an additional 419,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,234,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,841,000 after purchasing an additional 36,201 shares in the last quarter.

IWD stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.73. The stock had a trading volume of 117,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,550. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $171.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

