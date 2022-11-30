Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.81

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.81 and traded as high as $19.50. Oak Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $19.16, with a volume of 5,212 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Oak Valley Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.37.

Oak Valley Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OVLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 28.65%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 43,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 136,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,699 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the period. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

