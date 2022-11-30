Oasis Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $15.09 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $268.66 million and $15.09 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for $0.0469 or 0.00000275 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,291.33 or 0.07570793 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00034223 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00076041 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00061479 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000380 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010096 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00024001 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

