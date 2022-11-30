Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oasis Petroleum Price Performance

OAS opened at $0.12 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $181.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum stock. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 570,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,348,000. Oasis Petroleum comprises 12.5% of Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Inscription Capital LLC owned 2.90% of Oasis Petroleum as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum, Inc is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston and Delaware Basins. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States.

