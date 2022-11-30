OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Director Edwin Perez Sells 5,000 Shares

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) Director Edwin Perez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Edwin Perez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

On Monday, November 28th, Edwin Perez sold 10,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $285,600.00.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE OFG traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $28.97. The stock had a trading volume of 243,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,634. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $23.82 and a one year high of $30.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.27.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $156.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.80 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 14.88%. On average, analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFG. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 734.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 193.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 14.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OFG Bancorp

(Get Rating)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.