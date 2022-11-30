OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the October 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OFS Credit Stock Up 1.7 %

OFS Credit stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,639. The firm has a market cap of $81.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.56. OFS Credit has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $13.63.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.85 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that OFS Credit will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

OFS Credit Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFS Credit

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 12th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.54%. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently -173.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in OFS Credit by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 117,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in OFS Credit by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in OFS Credit by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its position in OFS Credit by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 55,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 34,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in OFS Credit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Featured Articles

