Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 6.69% of Oil-Dri Co. of America worth $14,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 42,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 95,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 38,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $3,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ODC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Trading Down 0.3 %

ODC opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $35.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.85.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.16 million during the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 1.63%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.27%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Profile



Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

