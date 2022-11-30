Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.09-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $488.00 million-$490.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $487.86 million. Okta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.27–$0.26 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $76.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Okta from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.21.

Shares of OKTA traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.32. 7,692,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,392,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.50. Okta has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $244.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,054.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,843 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 35.2% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 10.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

