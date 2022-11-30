Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.37 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS.
OKTA stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,692,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.50. Okta has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $244.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.
In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $168,905.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,054.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,797 shares of company stock worth $3,359,843 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company's stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OKTA. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Okta from $93.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Okta from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Okta from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.21.
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.
