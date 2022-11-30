Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.37 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS.

Okta Price Performance

OKTA stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,692,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.50. Okta has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $244.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $168,905.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,054.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,797 shares of company stock worth $3,359,843 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 52.4% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Okta by 33.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Okta by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OKTA. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Okta from $93.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Okta from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Okta from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

