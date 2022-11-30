OMG Network Price Hits $1.23 on Top Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. OMG Network has a market cap of $172.62 million and approximately $105.01 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OMG Network has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00007186 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00076513 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00060795 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000381 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00023718 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000293 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000281 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.