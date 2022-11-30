ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2022

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGSGet Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.02-4.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONE Gas from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on ONE Gas from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.80.

ONE Gas Trading Up 2.1 %

OGS stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,387. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $92.26.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $359.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONE Gas

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $61,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGS. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 34.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 5.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the first quarter worth $872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS)

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.