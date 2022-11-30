ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.02-4.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONE Gas from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on ONE Gas from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.80.

ONE Gas Trading Up 2.1 %

OGS stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,387. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $92.26.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $359.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONE Gas

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $61,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGS. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 34.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 5.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the first quarter worth $872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

