Oppenheimer Increases Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $285.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.77.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.1 %

DG stock opened at $252.85 on Monday. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.30.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Dollar General by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,849,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth $720,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 421,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,887,000 after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

