Optimism Price Hits $1.05 on Top Exchanges (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One Optimism token can now be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00006132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Optimism has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. Optimism has a market cap of $225.98 million and approximately $87.63 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Optimism Profile
Optimism’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismpbc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official message board is optimismpbc.medium.com.
Optimism Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Optimism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Optimism using one of the exchanges listed above.
